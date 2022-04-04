Tamariki beat accomplished writers at national playwriting awards

Writing is a whānau affair for Tainui Tukiwaho and his five tamariki. During the second lockdown in August the whānau wrote a play together and last week it was named runner up at the prestigious New Zealand Adam Playwriting Awards.

“The kids were at home for school and I decided that for English school work they would write a theatre play,” Tukiwaho says.

“We sat in the office, and there were a lot of questions asked about the characters they liked and the types of people they’d like to see on stage. Eventually, the story started building.”

The play, Hemo is Home, was written by Tukiwaho and Mia Curreen-Poko, 16, Letoya Fernandez, 15, Paku Tainui, 15, Jade Fernandez, 11 and Te Rongopai Curreen-Tukiwaho, 9.

“It’s about a small boy who grows up in his urupa, surrounded by the ghosts of all of his ancestors. His ancestors couldn’t move onto Hawaiki and they take care of him because a patupaiarehe is trying to get him, to eat his mana”

The children had fun writing a play and were thrilled that they receive a high placing in the national awards.

“At the start, I didn’t want to do it and I was pretty salty,” Letoya says. Then I started to like it because I could write a character like me and I could relate to her.”

Family affair

Tukiwaho is the co-founder of Te Pou, the home of Māori theatre in Auckland. The company has nurtured and supported Māori artists since 2014. He can now say that he’s raising the future of Māori storytellers in his very own whare.

“Our people are natural orators and storytellers and my kids are lucky that they have a father who tells them to write it down and put it up on stage.”

This year, the Adam awards were dominated by Māori. Tūhoe writer Maraea Rakuraku, won the first prize for her play 0204161007. The story combines the trauma of the unlawful arrest of Rua Kenana in 1916 and the Tūhoe raids in 2007.

Claiming the runners-up spot, Tukiwaho and his tamariki, beat adult playwrights who are more established.

“It feels amazing,” says nine-year-old Te Rongopai. “I’m very happy and next year we’re going to crush everyone.”