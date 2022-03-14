Tamariki create 'sweet pēpi' whale tail sculptures to promote health of ocean

Credit / Whale Tales 2022

Eighty-two mini 'Pēpi Pod' tails designed by local students will join their whānau of large tail sculptures already in place on the WWF Whale Tales art trail in Tāmaki Makaurau today.

The pēpi tails can now be spotted in 31 pods across the city.

Auckland tamariki took inspiration from the Hauraki Gulf's Bryde’s Whale to create the collection of 'sweet baby tails', which WWF New Zealand CEO Livia Esterhazy says are a "delightful addition" to the art trail which has been captivating city explorers since January.

“These children have created some incredible, inventive tails that illustrate why they feel it is so important to restore and protect the Hauraki Gulf and the species calling it home, says Esterhazy.

"What we all do today determines the health of the ocean our children will inherit.”

Earlier this year, mana whenua from Waikato-Tainui welcomed one of WWF's larger two-metre whale tails painted by local artists into the Auckland Rowing Club in homage to New Zealand’s first Olympic rowing gold medalist Dudley Storey.

The Hauraki Gulf is one of only three places in the world to have a resident year-round population of Bryde’s Whales, which Esterhazy says are "an indicator of ocean health."

