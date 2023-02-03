Tamatha Paul: Big dreams for Aotearoa

Photo / Stuff

By Te Ao Māori News' new political reporter, Tema Hemi

Wellington City Councillor Tamatha Paul (Ngāti Awa, Waikato-Tainui) has put her hand up as a Wellington Central Green Party candidate in this year’s election.

The 25-year-old has been endorsed by the party’s co-leader MP James Shaw, who previously stood in the seat, and says she has big dreams for Aotearoa.

“I really want us to get into government this year, and get some really big changes through for our people. I’ve already been thinking about my member’s Bills and what laws I want to change. That’s the No. 1 tool I’d have at my disposal as a member of Parliament, to change laws.”

Paul was Wellington’s second-youngest councillor in 2019 when she was voted in as an independent candidate in the Pukehīnau-Lambton Ward, campaigning for a zero-waste Wellington, a living wage city and youth leadership.

At the council table, she voted against a $76 million loan for a Wellington airport seawall when it was revealed the money would also be used for a proposed $300m runway extension.

Green plans

She also passed a notice of motion to make central Wellington a fossil fuel-free zone by 2025.

At Victoria University, where she studied political science and international relations, Paul was the first Māori woman president of its student association, pushing an agenda for climate change, sexual violence prevention and mental health support.

As a councillor, she hasn’t moved too far from those goals and big dreams.

“The most important figure in my life is my grandfather, he’s always guided me and helped me make decisions. He has big dreams for Aotearoa as well.”

Wellington Central is a safe Labour seat held by Finance Minister Grant Robertson. He has recently announced he will stand only on the Labour list at the next election. He was quickly followed by National deputy leader Nicola Willis who made the same choice and today by James Shaw.

- Additional reporting by Stuff.