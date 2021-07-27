Tamihere vs Collins

Te Whānau o Waipareira chief executive John Tamihere has continued his attack on National leader Judith Collins.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Tamihere took aim at some of the rhetoric Collins has used to undermine Māoridom.

"Everyone knows the politics of race can, has and will impact the mood and sentiment of voters heading to the polls."

"Her campaign to have a debate that her party has controlled since its inception is a crass play in terms of the politics of fear and division based on identifying a victimised white majority versus a 'preferred' brown minority."

John Tamihere said one of the main forms that Judith Collins used to attack Māori was the He Puapua report.

But Tamihere says Collins was part of the government that adopted the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People.

'Clumsy and crude'

One hundred and forty-four countries voted in favour of the declaration; four voted against it.

The dissenters were the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

However by 2010 the Canadians and Australians had performed an about-turn and joined the declaration, with the USA signalling it would do the same; faced with being the only country in the world to oppose it, Aotearoa decided to join up as well.

Eight years later, the new coalition government had a plan: Te Puni Kōkiri commissioned a working group to write a document, outlining how this country could give effect to the UN principles it had signed up to.

Tamihere said Collins’ politics on this topic were "clumsy, overt, and crude."

"Many of her own see them for what they are. That is a good thing and demonstrates a growing awareness and maturity among white New Zealanders."

'Baseless accusations'

But Collins today shot back today at Tamihere: "The signing of the UNDRIP a decade ago was a result of the National coalition with the Māori Party. It was a non-binding declaration and no other signatory has attempted to use it to create separate systems for indigenous people.

"I won’t be pushed around by baseless accusations. I have as much ambition for Māori as I do for any other ethnicity in New Zealand.

She said when she condemned separatist systems, she was not condemning Māori.

"My opposition is to this government and how it is talking a big game on ethnicity but in practice it is dividing us further.

"I assure you my stance that we are better together will not change," the National leader said. "We can and should have targeted solutions like Whanau Ora but equal rights and opportunities are fundamental to a strong democracy."