Tāne Māori need to take better care of their health 

Manukau Counties tumu tikanga Mahaki Albert is calling on Māori men to remain vigilant, with Omicron predicted to spread rapidly across New Zealand.

"I encourage tāne Māori to go get tested and prepare themselves. We don't know when this [Omicron] will hit us but the research and statistics tell us a large number of people who have become positive cases were Māori men."

Several research reports have shown Māori men were at the wrong end of the health statistics. A recent study said men are more likely to die from Covid-19 than women.

“Go see your local doctor so you better understand what symptom’s to keep an eye out for and what you need to do to better prepare yourself to avoid contracting the virus,” Mahaki says.

Tāne die younger

Omicron is described as a rapidly spread virus and Māori are at risk. “I was told by a medical expert that you can still become infected by Omicron even if you have already been exposed to Covid-19," Mahaki said, says. "However, this is still to be seen in New Zealand.”

It's no secret Māori men are still dying much younger than any other group in Aotearoa. The life expectancy is just 73 years compared to 80 years for non-Māori men.

"I have seen and read the information from overseas that shows the vulnerable communities will be most affected. If we look at South Auckland, we are in the very same situation."

Overseas experience has shown a disproportionate impact from Covid-19 on ethnic minorities. Māori, Pacific and some other ethnic minorities in New Zealand are at risk of adverse outcomes from Covid-19.