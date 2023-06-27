Tangaere-Manuel to contest Ikaroa-Rāwhiti for Labour

Rugby administrator and broadcaster Cushla Tangaere-Manuel is under no illusion about what's ahead but is confident she can win Ikaroa-Rāwhiti for Labour at this year's election.

Tangaere-Manuel was confirmed as the party's candidate following the defection of Labour cabinet minister Meka Whaitiri to the Māori Party last month.

The new candidate says she is enjoying the support of her Ngāti Porou people, and is eager to work hard to gain support across the electorate that stretches from top of the East Cape to the Wellington region, and includes Gisborne, Hawkes Bay and Wairarapa, as well as most of the Hutt Valley and Wainuiomata, Belmont, Taita, and Naenae.

"He maha tonu ngā tāngata kua tuku text mai tā rātou tautoko i ahau. Ehara i te hīkoi māmā noa iho. Kāore au i te noho whakahīhī i tēnei rā, engari kei te whakapono au ka tāea e Reipa, e au te noho hei kanohi mō Ikaroa-Rāwhiti."

(I have already had so many people text through me to me today with their support. It's not going to be easy. I am definitely not sitting here today thinking it will be but I am confident that Labour, and I, can represent Ikaroa-Rāwhiti again.)

The former Ngāti Porou East Coast Rugby Union chief executive says she understands first-hand the plight the electorate faces, particularly those on the East Coast and Hawke's Bay, in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle and record levels of rainfall this year.

"I a au e taraiwa ana ki te taunga rererangi i te ata nei, he māmā noa te kite atu he aha ngā uauatanga kei mua i a tātou o Ikaroa Rāwhiti. Ko ngā rori, ko te kimi whare, ko te kimi mahi, ko te hauora. He nui ngā kaupapa kei mua i taku aroaro. A tōna wā ka kōrerotia aua kaupapa, engari i tēnei wā ko te tino kaupapa kia mōhio a Ikaroa Rāwhiti ka tū taku ringa hei kanohi mā rātou ki roto i te whare pāremata."

(As I made my way to the airport this morning, it was clear to see the challenges our people face in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti in roads, housing, employment and health. There are many issues in front of me, but in time we will discuss how we will tackle them. For now, it is about telling Ikaroa-Rāwhiti that I am putting my hand up to represent them in Parliament.)

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson says Tangaere-Manuel will attract strong support among her Ngāti Porou people on the Coast and in the Wellington suburbs within the electorate but acknowledges it will be tough going against Whaitiri's stronghold in Hawke's Bay.

"But we've got some good organisers there. If we can even it out there, I think we will be able to get home. Because I think she will take the other side, but Ngāti Kahungunu is a big vote."

Tangaere-Manuel agrees Whaitiri will be well supported in the seat she has held since 2013, and will be leaning on her own networking skills to connect with the voters.

"He maha tonu ngā tāngata e mōhio ana ki au, ehara i roto i te whutupōro noa iho, engari ētahi atu mahi a-iwi, a-hapori hoki."

(There are many people who already know who I am, not just through rugby but also through iwi and community work I have done as well."