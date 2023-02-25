Tangi for esteemed kapa haka photographer to be in Tauranga Moana

Photographer Vince Heperi in 2021. Credit / TVNZ

The tangi for photographer Vince Heperi will be held at Tutereinga Marae in Tauranga Moana on Tuesday.

The acclaimed photographer, renowned for the majestic images he captured at national kapa haka events over the decades, died earlier this week at the pōwhiri for Te Matatini in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Heperi is due to arrive at Hoani Waititi Marae on Sunday morning, where he will lay in state for the evening. On Monday, he will be taken to Tutereinga Marae.

His funeral is planned for 11am on Tuesday.