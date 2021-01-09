Taranaki all set for very own slice of L.A.B

Photo / File

The show keeps on going for L.A.B who are set to wow a sold-out crowd in Taranaki on Saturday night.

The band has this morning given a "See you tonight Taranaki!" shout out on social media to spark up the 11,000 fans that will pack out the TSB Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth for another unforgettable performance.





The crowd will get to enjoy the likes of The Black Seeds, Mako Road, Anna Coddington and Bailey Wiley in the lead up to L.A.B hitting the stage later this evening.

Since the drop of their latest album L.A.B IV, the band has given people more songs to sing along to at their shows, including a rendition of the popular Fleetwood Mac tune 'Dreams' at Rhythm and Vines in Gisborne in late December.



Uum. So this just happened tonight in Gisborne 🤯 Posted by L.A.B on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

At Mangawhai in Northland, the boys got the Northern Bass crowd moving to another fan-favourite song 'Controller' as 2020 drew to a close.



While at The Other Side on Joe's Farm in Whangamatā, Coromandel they brought in the New Year with fans.

After tonight's concert, L.A.B can next be seen at One Love Aotearoa in Tauranga's Wharepai Domain on February 6-7, where other Kiwi acts such as Fat Freddy's Drop, Kora and Ardijah will also perform.