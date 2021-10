Taranaki and Manawatū rugby teams' haka tribute to Sean Wainui

Credit / Sky Sport

Taranaki and Manawatū rugby teams have joined to pay tribute to former Māori All Black and Chiefs rugby player Sean Wainui before Saturday afternoon's NPC game in Inglewood.

The players observed a minute's silence, after which Taranaki captain Teihorangi Walden and Manawatū captain Jason Emery placed a no.13 Taranaki jersey on the halfway line in recognition of Wainui's squad number.

Former All Black and Manawatū player Nehe Milner-Skudder then led the players in the haka Tika Tonu.