Taranaki hapū seek 2 year legal ban on kaimoana collection along coastline

Taranaki hapū want a rāhui on collecting kaimoana along their coastline made legally enforceable for two years.

“Our rāhui does not have legal power, and without that it does get to quite pointed discussions here on the coast,” Parihaka kaumātua Mahara Okeroa told Local Democracy Reporting.

Earlier this week, Fisheries Minister David Parker confirmed an application for temporary closure had been received.

“My officials are working through the details of the request with the applicant, and public consultation is expected to start soon.”

In January, Ōrimupiko marae hapū declared kaimona in their rohe off-limits, with other Taranaki hapū subsequently joining efforts to protect paua and other shellfish stocks along about 70 kms of coastline.