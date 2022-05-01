Taranaki iwi collective to build 172 new homes for whānau Māori

Source / MP Peeni Henare (Facebook)

Ka Uruora, a collective between Taranaki and Te Atiawa iwi, will build up to 172 new rental homes for whānau Māori, after Māori Housing Minister Peeni Henare and Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson announced a $55.1m investment package in New Plymouth on Friday.

"I am proud to announce the partnership forged between the government and Ka Uruora. Ka Uruora is a unique partnership that sees iwi collective of Taranaki, community groups and whānau coming together to build homes and meet the housing aspirations for our people," Henare wrote Friday on Facebook.

In an accompanying media statement, Henare added, “Ka Uruora were identified through the National Iwi Chairs Forum last year to partner with the Government to deliver Māori housing in their rohe.

“Today we take time to celebrate this milestone investment, and the formation of a partnership founded in shared priorities and values."

Henare, who said he is committed to ensuring investment is made in partnership with Māori, taking a by Māori for Māori approach, said funding has been approved for:

$37.6m in supply funding to deliver up to 172 affordable rentals;

$17.5m to contribute to the infrastructure requirements for up to 172 affordable rentals, plus a further 31 progressive home ownership sites.

"Not only are whānau getting into homes quickly, but they are able to do so on their own whenua," Henare said.