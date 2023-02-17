Taranaki kapa has safety plan as it gets ready for Te Matatini

Nā Phoenix Manley-Green | Te Ia Ka Oho

Northern Taranaki-based kapa Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru isn't taking any chances, as its members get ready to depart for Tāmaki Makaurau to compete in next week's Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata.

"We have a safety plan for any unforeseen circumstances we may face whilst in Tāmaki. This was initially prepared due to potential Covid outbreaks as this festival has been postponed before, so our plan was already in place," Ngā Purapura co-tutor Tamzyn Pue says.

"The group is prepared in terms of potential risks and hazards and that’s largely thanks to the exceptional organisation of the haukāinga Ngāti Whātua, Auckland Council and Te Matatini board," Pue says.

Last year, Ngā Purapura members travelled to Tāmaki Makaurau to thoroughly assess exit routes and safe areas close to their accommodations and to get ready to put emergency evacuation plans into action if necessary.

"We did this to ensure we are well prepared, come what may. We also have five vans ready to transport our team if we are forced to evacuate Auckland if the need arises," Pue says.

"It is a bonus that our team has a large number of teachers who have been through first aid training many times and are familiar with emergency procedures," she says.

Ngā Purapura is scheduled to depart this Sunday for Tāmaki Makaurau.

"Our rōpū has a high level of confidence and trust in the mahi that Te Matatini has achieved to date and is working through currently given the national state of emergency," Pue says.

"Although we don't think Te Matatini would put us in danger, we are ready and eager to release our performance, which is a memorial to the late Dr Huirangi Waikerepuru," she says.

Ngā Purapura o Te Taihauāuru is scheduled to perform next week on the first day of competition in the Te Kei section at 3:30pm on Wednesday, February 22 2023.