Taranaki kōhanga reo using livestreams to promote te reo in the home

Before the lockdown, Taranaki radio broadcaster Tamzyn Pue had been working on a strategy to grow te reo in her rohe.

When Māori language stalwart Dr Te Huirangi Waikerepuru passed only weeks ago, Pue wondered how she could deal with the huge loss to their iwi.

She remembered what Dr Waikerepuru said to her, “When you have an opportunity to share te reo, then you do whatever you need to do to do that."

The inspiration came for to her to do livestreams for her kōhanga reo ensuring te reo is being promoted even with the Level 3-4 restrictions in place.

“So that’s 25 more households that are going to have reo Māori locally. That’s something that Koro (Dr Waikerepuru) would be proud of," she explains.

The one-hour sessions are bi-lingual - the reo Māori content is designed for the tamariki who attend the kōhanga, then there is a Q&A session help in English to assist their parents.

Pue says that sharing the reo is a way for her and the wider iwi to heal from the loss of the great Dr Te Huirangi Waikerepuru.

