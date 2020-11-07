Taranaki police launch homicide investigation

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a Taranaki man Friday night.

Taranaki police were called to a private property in Ōpunake about 4.20 am on Wednesday after reports of an altercation between two men known to each other.

"One of the men, aged 25, was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a critical condition and has now died," Detective Sergeant Byron Reid said in a statement.

A post mortem is due to be carried out Sunday.

Detective Sergeant Reid said inquiries are continuing with police receiving assistance from the public to prepare a timeline of events.