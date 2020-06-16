Tasti 'Kiwiana' advert mocks Māori ancestors - Karaitiana Taiuru

Food manufacturer Tasti has resumed the use of an advertisement that left previous viewers with a bad taste in their mouths.

The advert promoting Tasti Bars potrays Kiwana icons, tūpuna and taonga Māori in a light-hearted manner, which Māori advocate Karaitiana Taiuru says mocks tūpuna Māori.

"It mocks things like Paikea, Taranaki, a number of our ancestral icons," Karaitiana Taiuru says.

"Our ancestors are being mocked in this advert."

Scenes include a horse riding a whale, reminiscent of the Tairāwhiti ancestor Paikea. It even goes so far as to imply that Captain Cook was killed and eaten by Māori. The advert shows Cook being spit-roasted over an open fire while Māori in piupiu play guitars.

Taiuru reminded Te Ao Tapatahi that Cook was actually killed in Hawaii and Māori had nothing to do with his death. These inaccuracies, Taiuru says, preserve incorrect racial stereotypes.

The advertisement was cleared for broadcast in 2013, after complaints of racism emerged.

Now the advert is back on the small screen, Taiuru is calling on people to complain to the Broadcasting Standards Authority.

Tasti did not answer a phone call from Māori Television on this issue. Its voicemail and autoresponder stated that Tasti replies to inquiries in three business days.

The offending ad