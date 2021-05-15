Tataiwhetu Trust celebrates 'wonderful occasion' for Māori farming

Photo credit: Ahuwhenua Trophy / Facebook

Ngāi Tūhoe's Tataiwhetu Trust has won the prestigious Ahuwhenua Trophy for excellence in Māori farming at an awards ceremony at TSB Stadium in New Plymouth on Friday night.

Tataiwhetu Trust, which has whakapapa links to Ngāti Rongo hapū, is involved in dairy farming on lands in the Ruatoki Valley in the Bay of Plenty.

"Our driving statement is around pride, passion and performance," said trust chairperson Paki Nikora in accepting the award.

"Our belief is if we can get those few things right - right through our structure, right to our beneficiaries, right throughout our supporters - hopefully, we can instill that in all our people at home, because we have to believe that everything is possible."

Whānau and supporters celebrated with the waiata 'Purea Nei'. Photo credit: Ahuwhenua Trophy / Facebook

Nikora paid tribute to those who had gone before who, he said, had this as their vision.

"I have to acknowledge our ancestors and parents for having the foresight to aggregate our lands that Apirana started in his time," he said.

"And whoever thought 100 years later when Apirana Ngata was in our tūpuna whare that we would be here today celebrating this wonderful occasion."

The awards ceremony can be viewed on the Ahuwhenua Trophy Facebook page.