Taupo councillor investigated over 'extremely inappropriate racial tones' in district council meeting

A code of conduct investigation has been launched following comment from a councillor at yesterday's Taupō District Council meeting that was considered to have what mayor David Trewavas alleged were "extremely inappropriate racial tones."

Councillor John Boddy shocked other councillors when he used an American phrase containing a racial slur. As he praised the council for its fiscal management, he said the phrase referring to himself.

Boddy quickly retracted the statement by replacing it with another turn of phrase but it was too late. The councillor has now been asked to refrain from attending council meetings or taking part in any council-related activities until the investigation is concluded.