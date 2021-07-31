Taupō milk factory donates thousands of litres to local food banks

Taupō-based dairy company, Miraka, has processed more than 20,000 litres of farmer-donated milk which is to be distributed to food banks in the rohe.

The milk has been donated by Miraka-farmers to provide direct local support to a growing number of families in need.



Wayne Langford, co-founder and general manager of the charity, Feed Out, said reaching production was a significant milestone.

“We export over 95% of our milk and yet there are still families going hungry right here in New Zealand.

“We’ve been blown away by the support of Miraka and their supply farmers.”

Joanna Hepi, manager of the Mangakino Food Bank, is looking forward to receiving Feed Out milk donations.

“Our budget doesn’t stretch to including milk, and a lot of our families have been going without this important staple. Our annual donation drive helps increase our stock of non-perishable goods, but this doesn’t cover fresh items,” says Hepi.

Feed Out is an extension of the ‘Meat the Need’ charity which enables farmers to donate mince to food banks around New Zealand. The organisation was formed to assist farmers wanting to support the more vulnerable members of their local community directly with quality food.

