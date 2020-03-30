Tauranga māmā creates online community to support health workers

With so many hospital staff working tirelessly across the motu, a Tauranga māmā has found a way to return the aroha.

Tiffany Mathews has started a Facebook group Awhi A Kiwi Healthcare Worker to provide a way for health workers to request support.

How it works is that a health worker can join the group and leave a post describing their job, location and what they need help with. Then their request is answered by volunteers who have also joined the group.

“We've had people go around and drop off rewana bread, little care packages. We've had people drop off or send care packages of the children of the health care workers – so little activities they can do at home while their parents are working."

Tiffany Mathews and her whānau. Source: File

Mathews is a wife and mum of three tamariki living in Tauranga. A lot of people who have joined Awhi A Kiwi Healthcare Worker come from their home town but also other places including Taranaki, Auckland. Invercargill, Dunedin, Northland, Christchurch, Hastings and Wainuiomata.

“We've got in there a lot of midwives included. I know they did a big call-out on the group a few days ago asking for extra masks or gloves that people might have because they’re n really short supply and I know a lot of people came to the part and helped to donate the excess they had."

Nurses, general practitioners, paramedics and aged-carers are some who've received the help.

“People who are working on the frontline, they're going to be carrying a huge load for all of us and they're our neighbours, and our aunties, and they’re people that we know. So I feel like it’s the least that we can do is reach out and ask them how we can help them.”

Awhi A Kiwi Healthcare Worker is especially helpful for kaimahi working long hours or overnight shifts.

“We've seen people go out and do grocery runs pick up food from the grocery store for people who are working seven days shifts and don’t have time to get to the grocery store, so things like that, there have been offers for people to walk their pets so people have got animals sitting at home that can’t get out.”

Mathews is inviting all health workers to join.

“If there’s anyone out there who’s still working in essential business right now, there are tonnes of people in that group who are ready and willing to help you with whatever you need.”

And with the number of cases expected to rise, health workers will need the most support they can get.