Tawhiri and Kaa Williams made Companions of NZ Order of Merit

Tawhirimatea and Kaa Williams. Photo credit: RNZ/Justine Murray

Tawhirimatea and Kaa Williams are the only Māori husband and wife team to be made Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year's Honours.

Tawhiri (Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Mahuta, Whakatohea, Ngāitai Ki Tōrere, Te Whānau Ā Apanui, Ngāi Tūhoe) and Kaa Williams (Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Manawa, Ngāti Haka-Patuheuheu) established the private learning institution Te Wānanga Takiura o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa in Tāmaki Makaurau in 2000, where Tawhiri is currently Chief Executive and Kaa continues as Pouako Matua.

They have continued to support Te Reo Māori revitalisation at all levels, setting learning standards that have impacted broadly across government agency responsiveness to Māori strategy implementation, strengthening paepae and general oratory skills, private businesses, and community practice.

Since 2010 the enrolments for the one-year total immersion Rumaki Reo course have doubled, with more than 200 students enrolled for 2022. The course has led to an increased number of qualified Te Reo Māori teachers and agencies such as the New Zealand Police and Customs Service have committed to funding their staff to attend these courses annually.

The couple established the Judge Karina Williams Scholarship in 2013 in memory of their late daughter. The Scholarship is offered annually to aspiring Māori lawyers and to date 10 recipients have gone on to success in their chosen fields. They have also engaged with senior members of the judiciary through an evening learning facility for Te Reo fluency and tikanga.

Tawhiri and Kaa continued as senior judges of Te Matatini performing arts at the Auckland regional level until 2016 and nationally until 2017.

Kaa was made a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order in 2009 and Tawhiri a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015.