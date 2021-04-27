Te Aho Tāngaengae – kura kaupapa record first track for coming compilation

More than 20 kura kaupapa Māori students from around the country are in Wellington this week laying down the first track of an album they're working on.

The song was written at a reo wānanga for kura kaupapa Māori students held recently in Christchurch. Written by the students, the song's aim is to encapsulate the importance of Te Aho Matua, the principles of kura kaupapa. The song was recorded and shared on social media and later amassed thousands of views. One student describes the meaning behind the song.

“He kōrero mo taua hono o te aho tāngaengae ki o mātou mātua tīpuna ki ngā mātāpono o Te Aho Matua, ki a Io. Taua here e kore e motu”

"It speaks of the connection between us and our ancestors, and to the principles of Te Aho Matua, even to the supreme being.”

Kuru kaupapa anthem

Singer, songwriter Pere Wihongi of Maimoa is lending a helping hand to the students. As a kura kaupapa Māori graduate, Pere says the song will be an “anthem” for all kura kaupapa.

“He whakahihiri, he whakaaweawe I a tātou tamariki o roto tonu i tēnei taonga o Te Aho Matua. He tuku i te wairua kia rere”

“... to encourage, to inspire our young people who are being taught under Te Aho Matua, to be free-spirited.”

It's the first time for many of the 28 students to be in a recording studio, with some students travelling from as far as Christchurch.

“Tino hīkaka kia whakaoti i tenei waiata, kua kaha parakatihi mātou katoa, heoi anō, e piranga ana kia whakaoti.”

“So excited to finally finish the song. We’ve been practising for a while, but now it's about getting it completed.”

Taking pride

These students are proud to be immersed in the language and culture. They say the hope is to inspire more Māori youth to take pride in their identity.

“Kia whakaputa ki te ao, kia mohio ngā kura katoa o te Aho Matua me ngā whānau puta noa i Aotearoa…kei te tū tonu te Aho Matua.”

“... to share it with the world so that schools who are guided by Te Aho Matua know that there is still reverence in Te Aho Matua.”