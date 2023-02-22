Te ahurea Māori on full display for day one of Te Matatini

As the sun rose today, hundreds of eager spectators were making their way to Ngā Ana Wai/Eden Park for the first day of the 50th anniversary of Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tāngata.

Rushing through the gates and running down the lower bowl steps on to the front area right before the stage, whānau turned out in droves, ready to support their favourite rōpū.

Te Tai Tokerau-based group Muriwhenua had the tough task of being the first to start the day and the festival.

Kaihaka D'Angelo Martin has been looking forward to performing today in the festival and as something to look forward to following Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We have just come out of natural disasters, which have had an effect on my whānau, and everyone else's whānau who are here," he says. "But the kaupapa still went on and carried on. It's just great to see te ahurea Māori (Maōri culture) in full force. I'm really grateful to be a part of it.

"I'm just looking forward to seeing all the groups, giving it their all and representing their whānau, hapū and iwi.”

With people attending comes the opportunity to showcase pakihi Māori (businesses), sharing their taonga and kai from stalls.

Ngaroma Williams (Te Arawa) says, "My favourite stall must be my teina's favourite stall - hers is Te Ngāhere a Papa.

"Haere mai koutou, If you're not here, you are missing everything."

She also echoes Marin's words on seeing te ao Māori on full display.

"I love being amongst our Māori people, kapa haka rōpū, everyone. Look at all our Māori, so beautiful."