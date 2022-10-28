Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga heads across the bridge

A kapa haka competition for Auckland secondary schools is still going strong after 26 years.

Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga was set up in 1996 to showcase Māori cultural performance.

And, after a Covid delay, kapa haka groups from 19 schools in Auckland were welcomed to Westlake Boys High School this week before the big day on Saturday.

This is the first time Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga has been held on the North Shore at a school that isn't a kapa haka powerhouse. Westlake Boys High School has more than 2,500 students.

The school's pou Māori, Johnny Waititi, says a lot has gone into staging the event.

"Sleep has definitely been at a premium. But I'm glad that Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga is still going strong to this day."

'Glad it's finally here'

"Our first competition was at Ngā Tapuwae in 2016 and we placed sixth. The two principals from Westlake Boys and Girls came and asked whether we could host the event: I said 'not a problem'."

Westlake Boys principal David Ferguson is glad that it's finally happening following a two-year hiatus because of Covid-19.

"We've been planning this for two years now. We were due to host it last year, but we were another casualty of Covid. So we've had long enough to get ready for it, and we are glad it's finally here."

For some, this is where it all started.

Renowned kapa haka exponent Tianara Wīhongi remembers the first year that the competition kicked off.

"I'm glad that this has been held because I and my generation are the first to have performed at this competition in 1996 when Te Ahurea Tino Rangatiratanga was first born."

The first of 19 kapa haka will take to the stage at 8 am on Saturday. Then it's all up to the gods of haka.