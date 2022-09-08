Te Aka Whai Ora appoints Merewaakana Kingi deputy chief executive

Te Aka Whai Ora – the Māori Health Authority has appointed Merewaakana Kingi (Ngāti Awa, Ngāitai) deputy chief executive finance and support services, which includes financial and corporate services.

Kingi joins Te Aka Whai Ora from Ngāti Awa Group Holdings where she was group chief financial officer (commercial and iwi).

She has extensive global experience in the corporate, financial services and Māori sectors, working for large organisations including Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, Air NZ and iwi. She was recently appointed to the board of ASB Bank as a future director.

Te Aka Whai Ora chief executive, Riana Manuel says the role is key to the organisation’s success ensuring a sustainable, strategic approach to its financial management and other enabling functions.

“Merewaakana’s financial and governance expertise is underpinned by a cultural identity steeped in tikanga and te reo Māori. I’m delighted that she is my first permanent appointment to the leadership team of Te Aka Whai Ora.

“She is also a former NZ Black Fern and Touch player, and we will all benefit from the focus, determination and courage she has exhibited on and off the field.”

Kingi says she is excited to bring her experience to the health system transformation and join this crucial kaupapa, striving for equitable health outcomes.

“I am passionate about improving Māori health outcomes and look forward to leading positive change for Māori,” she says.

She began her new role on Monday.