- Currently, there are 38 confirmed COVID cases among Māori with a growing fear of a potential outbreak in Māori and Pacific communities.

- Iwi health providers across the country are taking up the challenge to take care of whānau in need.

- East Coast Ngati Porou is seeing the brighter side of the Mitre 10 Heartland Provincial Rugby Championship being cancelled, saying the downtime will allow the team time to regroup and prepare for next year.