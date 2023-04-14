Te Ao with Moana finalist in Voyager Media Awards

Te Ao with Moana has been named as a finalist for the third year in a row, in three categories in this year’s Voyager Awards.

Whakaata Māori Tāhuhu Kawe Pūrongo Wena Harawira praised the team of Te Ao Moana for continuing to set the bar in current affairs.

“Our small team works hard to tell stories that affect Māori tribally, nationally, and internationally.”

Their efforts have resulted in Te Ao with Moana being finalists in the following categories:

Best Reporting – Arts and Culture – Moana Maniapoto

Te Tohu Kairangi Award – Māori affairs - Hikurangi Jackson

Best Current Affairs Programme

“The Voyager Awards recognises excellence in journalism but it is the communities we serve who deserve excellence,” Harawira said.

The Voyager Awards will be held on May 27 in Auckland.