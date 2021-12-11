Te Ao Toa to showcase 2021 Māori Sports Awards special this Sunday

Excellence in Māori sport will be showcased in an hour-long 2021 Māori Sports Awards special on Māori Television’s flagship sports programme Te Ao Toa this Sunday 12 December at 5pm.
It will be the second year in a row that Māori Television has screened a Māori Sports Awards special after the cancellation of the black-tie ceremony by Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Highlights of the show, presented by Te Arahi Maipi, include:
- Māori Olympian and Paralympian medal winners;
- New Zealand’s most successful Olympian, canoeist Lisa Carrington;
- Paralympian gold medal athlete Holly Robinson;
- Gold-medal winning Kiwi women’s sevens captain Sarah Hirini whose team won a prestigious Olympic Games award in Tokyo;
- Queen’s Birthday Honours for Dame Ruia Morrison (tennis) and Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford (rugby);
- Māori Sports Awards’ scholarships update with an interview from Yale University; and
- An announcement on the establishment of a new national Māori sports authority.
Te Ao Toa will screen the Māori Sports Awards tomorrow, Sunday 12 December, at 5pm.