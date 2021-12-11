Te Ao Toa to showcase 2021 Māori Sports Awards special this Sunday

Excellence in Māori sport will be showcased in an hour-long 2021 Māori Sports Awards special on Māori Television’s flagship sports programme Te Ao Toa this Sunday 12 December at 5pm.

It will be the second year in a row that Māori Television has screened a Māori Sports Awards special after the cancellation of the black-tie ceremony by Te Tohu Taakaro o Aotearoa Charitable Trust due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Highlights of the show, presented by Te Arahi Maipi, include:

Māori Olympian and Paralympian medal winners;

New Zealand’s most successful Olympian, canoeist Lisa Carrington;

Paralympian gold medal athlete Holly Robinson;

Gold-medal winning Kiwi women’s sevens captain Sarah Hirini whose team won a prestigious Olympic Games award in Tokyo;

Queen’s Birthday Honours for Dame Ruia Morrison (tennis) and Sir Wayne ‘Buck’ Shelford (rugby);

Māori Sports Awards’ scholarships update with an interview from Yale University; and

An announcement on the establishment of a new national Māori sports authority.

Te Ao Toa will screen the Māori Sports Awards tomorrow, Sunday 12 December, at 5pm.