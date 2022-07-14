Te Arawa brothers head to Iceland to share environmental mātauranga

By Waimanea Nuri, Te Rito Journalism cadet

A delegation of six Māori environmental experts is embarking on a mātauranga exchange with Energy Field School, Iceland School of Energy and Reykjavik University.

Tahorakuri A1 Section 30 Trust chair Tess Kora says this effort aims to encourage "rangatira ō apōpō" to ultimately improve Aotearoa.

“The most important thing is for us to tautoko and support the success of our younger generation”.

The delegation will be leaving this Saturday and will look at the geothermal energy fields from July 18 to August 5.

Engineering graduate Haukapuanui Vercoe says seeing the impacts and effects of damaged whenua, dispersed whānau and degraded environments have been a big motivator.

He says many projects in Aotearoa’s history have exposed the irreversible and irreparable damage to the whenua.

Te Ohaaki Marae had an accumulation of maximum subsidence of more than three metres as a result of geothermal fluid extraction.

He is interested in studying and exploring sustainable energy methods and technologies to prevent further damage to whenua.

Looking for new approaches

He expresses his hope that this initial exchange will develop further and eventually help more rangatahi in the future.

“I hope that we can bring home innovative ideas to implement locally.”

His brother, Sonny, is also an engineering graduate. He says his motivation is creating new geothermal energy-based businesses and applications for sustainability and economic resilience.

“I am committed to furthering my education for the betterment of whānau, hapū and iwi”.

He says he believes that this learning excursion will enhance his understanding of geothermal resources, sustainable technology and energy.

Vercoe says given how geothermally active the land and waterways are in the Bay of Plenty, what he will learn from this initiative will be applicable within his region.

“We as Māori and kaitiaki have a responsibility to upskill ourselves in these spaces to make better-informed decisions, thereby creating a better future for the generations to come”.

They expressed their gratitude to the sponsors and organisers who have supported the initiative from paper to reality: “Whaea Di Bradshaw from GNS and Tess Kora for being the backbone of this initiative. We are indebted to you all”.