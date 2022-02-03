Te Arawa Covid-Hub expects many through the door as wait time for booster is cut

With the waiting time between the second and third Covid-19 vaccination shots dropping to three months from tomorrow, the Te Arawa Covid Hub drive-through clinic in Rotorua is preparing for an influx of people this long Waitangi Weekend.

The government announcement made earlier this week means several thousand more people in the Te Arawa rohe will now be eligible for their booster shot from Friday.

Te Arawa Covid-Hub has delivered more than 13,000 vaccines since it first opened on September 1. Nearly 1700 first, second and booster doses, including the paediatric version of the vaccine for tamariki aged between 5 and 11 years have been administered in 2022 alone. since the centre reopened on January 16.

“We have seen a steady and enthusiastic stream of people coming through the drive-through clinic since it reopened for 2022 – and we even had some whānau waiting until the drive-through reopened so they could get their vaccine from our whānau,” Korowai Aroha chief executive and Covid Hub member Hariata Vercoe says.

“With the reduction in the booster timeframe, we’re expecting significant numbers through the drive-through this weekend and our amazing team are ready. We have plenty of vaccines, lots of space, heaps of real fruit ice-creams and sausage sizzle all packaged in a whanau friendly, welcoming and fun environment.

'Don't be whakamā'

“Getting the booster shot is really important and needed as Aotearoa faces the new Omicron challenge but it is still absolutely critical – and never too late – for people to get their first or second doses.

“Thinking about Covid-19 and vaccines can be scary to think about but we are here to help.

“We can talk to whānau about their concerns for themselves or their tamariki, we can explain how the vaccine works, and we can kōrero about how the vaccine combats Covid and Omicron.

“Please don’t be whakamā – come to the drive-through and we’ll support you through the whole process,” Hariata says.

The Te Arawa Covid Hub drive-through will be open on Sunday, February 6 (Waitangi Day), from 10am to 4pm and Monday, February 7 (Waitangi Day observed) from 12 noon to 6pm.