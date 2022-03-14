Te Arawa feeding schoolchildren in isolation

A school in Rotorua has gone beyond the call of duty to provide food to 40% of its students isolating at home due to Covid-19.

Ngāti Te Roro o Te Rangi and Owhata Primary School say kids with a full tummy learn better. School principal Bob Stiles says providing food settles the children to become more attuned to learning.

This is the first time a hapu and school have worked together in Te Arawa to feed their students at their homes.

Stiles says education achievement levels by primary students are not great across the board and that is why they are providing food. He says the food settles the children to become more attuned to learning.

“No child should go without food. Good, healthy food can make a difference in children’s learning and that’s what we are doing,” he says.

Today 200 lunches are being made for the 40% of students who are isolated and studying online at home. The other 60% either pick it up from the school or eat it at the school for those students still attending.

Keeping on learning

Deputy principal Kelly Raureti has been a catalyst for the project, making sure the school continues with lunches to stay connected to whānau and help their students in isolation.

“I am really happy because the children’s stomachs are filled and they are able to carry on with learning,” Raureti says.

Leading kitchen hand Becky Awhimate has had great support from parents of the school, community helpers, and volunteers wanting to help out. Without these volunteers, this project would not be successful and the healthy meaty would not be as great as they are five days of the week.

“The majority of it they are loving. Anything with mince and the pasta they love. We try to hide the veges, they don’t want to see the veges, but they are giving them a go,” Awhimate says.

Tracey Lambert of Ngāi Te Rangi, one of the students who received lunch today at her home said the students have been trying their absolute best and are not worried about being hungry, “not when the school is providing kai”.

'Feeding the body, feeding the mind'

And Joseph Hunuhunu of Ngāti Pikiao says keeping their “pukus full – it’s pretty much that and focus on their mahi too, that's number one”.

Ngāti Te Roro o Te Rangi kaumātua Paraone Pirika says he is overwhelmed by the project Ōwhata and his hapu are doing for the tamariki in the entire area of the Eastern Lakes area of Rotorua. He knows the schools in this area are made up of many Māori whānau just as the majority of students at Ōwhata are Māori.

“This school is a decile two, and also there are a lot of impoverished families. And that is why we are helping, feeding the body, and feeding the mind,” Piriki says.

Stiles says primary student academic achievements are still below average.

“Māori in mainstream education stay in school longer and we make sure we as educators all work together to provide those pathways so we are not making people drop off. The statistics are starting to change. It needs to be more, always needs to be more” Stiles says.

Ōwhata Primary school is also in discussions with some secondary schools about food distribution efforts for their students.