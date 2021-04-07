Te Arawa mountain biker wins seventh national title

Tuhoto-Ariki Pene started BMX riding at the tender age of three, which he says was always a family affair.

“Me and my brother, we’ve just always been good at riding bikes. When I was about 10 years old, I started doing races."

It’s not all gleam and glory though, as Pene recounted many of his injuries he has suffered over the years.

"I’ve scraped up my face, broke my collar bone.

“I just got out of a cast the other day … it’s just a part of it.”

Pene was unable to race last year due to Covid-19 but says the next move in his career is going to Europe to compete in “Elite Men's” for the first time.