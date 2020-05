Standing at 5'6", Kararaina Pene (Te Arawa) has signed with Williston State Teton Women's Basketball team.

In a post to Facebook today, Pene's new coach spoke about their new addition to the team.

"We just got a lot better today," says Coach Triplett.

"Kara knows how to play the game. She sees the floor, makes good decisions and can also score when needed.

"She's an 80% free throw shooter, 40% from beyond the arc, and is a very good defender as well".

