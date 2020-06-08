Te Arawa's Tania Tapsell National’s candidate for East Coast

Tania Tapsell, of Te Arawa, has been selected as the National Party candidate for the East Coast in the 2020 general election.

Tapsell succeeds National MP Anne Tolley, who has held the seat for 15 years. Tolley will instead run on the National Party list.

“I’m very excited to be chosen as National’s candidate in East Coast," Tapsell says. " I’m looking forward meeting with the hard-working people across all parts of our electorate and helping to ensure we see a National government come September 19.”

Tapsell was just 21 when she was first voted on to the Rotorua District Council in 2013 and she has continued as an elected councillor for the past seven years. Tapsell has been the highest-polling candidate on the Rotorua Lakes Council for the past two elections and surpassed even the mayor in vote numbers in 2019.

She is chairperson of the council operations committee, which oversees $1.2 billion in public assets. She says she has a passion for the environment and led the council's sustainable living strategy.

"East Coast is a diverse, beautiful electorate spanning from Te Puke through to Gisborne with farming, forestry, horticulture, fishing, manufacturing and tourism the backbone industries of our electorate."

Tapsell's great-uncle was the Māori Labour MP, Sir Peter Tapsell.

Tapsell has previously been named deputy chairwoman of the Community Boards Executive Committee, an advisory committee to Local Government New Zealand's national council.

The board represents the country's 110 community boards, supporting and advocating for them while helping build stronger relationships between those boards and their partner councils.

Tapsell represents more than 30 boards across the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and East Coast.

She has a bachelor of management studies from the University of Waikato, diplomas in business and marketing, and is completing her masters in management.

Tapsell's first career was in tourism and iwi organisations before she went on to work for BNZ Business Partners and later Deloitte.

More to come.