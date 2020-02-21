Te Atamira wins New Zealander of the Year for dedication to performing arts and te reo Māori

Jennifer Ward-Lealand Te Atamira has been awarded the 2020 Kiwi Bank New Zealander of the Year 2020.

She was presented with the award by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last night after being recognised for her dedication to the performing arts and commitment and passion for te reo Māori.

In 2017 Ward-Lealand was gifted the name Te Atamira by Sir Tīmoti Kāretu and the late Dr Te Wharehuia Milroy, for her campaigning for te reo Māori me ōna tikanga. She is also an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit as well as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

During her acceptance speech, Ward-Lealand gave a heartwarming mihi in te reo Māori to her whānau, her family within the performing arts industry and her te reo Māori teachers.

Ward-Lealand became fluent in te reo Māori after 11 years of training and has inspired many to learn and integrate the language in their own lives.

Through her relentless dedication to the rights and education of actors, and advocacy for te reo Māori, Ward-Lealand has enhanced the profile and integrity of New Zealand’s performing arts industry.

She is the President of Equity New Zealand, the union for performers who work in New Zealand’s entertainment industries. Equity advocates for higher wages, better terms and working conditions for performers, as well as developing industry standards for areas of concern such as child actors, collective bargaining, and the performance of nudity and simulated sex. The resources and sense of community which Equity provides are invaluable reference points for actors, helping prevent exploitation and coercion in the New Zealand screen and theatre industries.

Ward-Lealand is also at the forefront of the development of accredited intimacy coordinators in Aotearoa, a position which tasks her with ensuring the safety and consent of actors during vulnerable moments of performance.

Last year, Ward-Lealand starred as the lead in Vermilion, a New Zealand feature film about a composer who has synaesthesia. Vermilion was ground-breaking in that, along with Ward-Lealand and writer-director Dorthe Scheffmann, women accounted for nearly 95 per cent of all crew and staff– far above the 12 per cent of women who make up the general industry.

Along with numerous roles as a patron of arts companies, Ward-Lealand is a board member of the Actors Benevolent Fund, a charity that assists professional performers who find themselves unable to work due to injury, illness, or disability.

She is also a co-founder of the Actors’ Program, a school for aspiring actors and directors who are taught by some of New Zealand’s leading professionals.

Ward-Lealand is the 11th recipient to receive the award following other prominent Māori figures including Mike King, Taika Waititi and Dr Lance O'Sullivan.