Te Ātiawa iwi building affordable housing plan for whānau

Nā Phoenix Manley-Green | Te Ia Ka Oho

A plan is underway to provide affordable housing solutions for Te Ātiawa and Taranaki whānui whānau in the next few years.

Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa Trust and Te Kowhatu Tūmoana Trust have created a broad range property development plan including affordable housing.

“What success looks like for me is when Te Ātiawa whānau are able to exercise positive choices in their life, where they are empowered, without being dependent on the government,” says Dion Tuuta, Pou Whakahaere of Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa Trust.

“Where we can help as many people as we can, but also do it in a sustainable way,” Tuuta says.

More than 30 iwi members attended a hui recently held in New Plymouth where the trust presented its vision of getting more iwi members into home ownership along with outlining its full property development portfolio plans.

To better assist whānau with their saving goals, the two trusts have partnered with the Taranaki financial literacy programme Ka Uruora.

“We work with Ka Uruora to provide savings options for whānau and we also work with Ka Uruora around the shared ownership models, so I guess that's what success looks like for me,” Tuuta says.

Tuuta simply has his uri's best interests in mind; he would prefer to see his whānau seeking support from their iwi rather than relying on the government for assistance.