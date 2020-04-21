Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust assist Māori business recovery

Nearly $9 billion has been paid out in wage and leave subsidies to workers across the country. The subsidy is part of the government's $12 billion COVID-19 Economic Response Package for keep staff of affected businesses employed. More than a million employees and self-employed people have received the subsidy so far. In the Far North, over 360 businesses have benefited with 800 people receiving $585 a week for a 12-week period. That's been fast-tracked by the Ministry of Social Development which worked with Māori provider, Te Hiku Iwi Development Trust. Manager Maureen Te Paa says they wanted to provide rapid support during a stressful and difficult time for businesses.