Te Kahu o Taonui to remain vigilant

Far North iwi say they'll stay at Alert Level 4 when the rest of NZ moves to Level 3 next week.

Te Kahu o Taonui, a collective of 11 iwi is opposed to relaxing restrictions. They are one of the country's most isolated regions and they are not about to take any risks

Before the nation went into lock-down, the far North iwi managed to fill all water tanks in their region during a Level 4 water restriction and distributed over 100 care packages to every home north of Awanui.

Volunteers have stepped up to the challenge, making the distribution of kai, security and health services possible.

Their united front derives from their iwi narrative, Ngataki.

Today they stand by this and will remain vigilant in protecting their community until they believe they have enough data to inform their next move.

