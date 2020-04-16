Te Kahu o Taonui want traditional fishing practices considered - 8.30am Newsbreak

- Te Kahu o Taonui, a collective of Taitokerau Iwi Chairs and CEOs from Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Kuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāi Takoto, Ngāpuhi, Kahukuraariki, Whangaroa, Ngāti Wai and Ngāti Whātua ki Kaipara, have collectively acknowledged the Government has put a comprehensive ban on all non-essential fishing activities.

While Te Kahu o Taonui understands the directives, Ngāti Kahu Chair Margaret Mutu says, "There is growing unease from Taitokerau about the Government's heavy-handed and uncoordinated approach to the application of the law, especially when it comes to interfering with the traditional fishing needs of our collective iwi and whānau."

- A primary school kapa haka teacher based in Hutt Valley Wellington has taken his lessons online. Whaitiri Poutawa says when the lockdown was announced he was unsure if he could carry on teaching Kapa Haka and then came the idea to create a Facebook page where each weekday he would go live to deliver the foundation of kapa haka.