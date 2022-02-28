Te Kahu o Te Raukura – a call of protection and peace for Wellington

At a dawn ceremony on Monday morning, tohunga of Taranaki whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika, with support from Kiingitanga, recited karakia and waiata calling for peace and resolution of the protest at Parliament.

The karakia rung out on the marae ātea of Pipitea Marae in central Wellington.

Marae chair Kura Moeahu says Te Kahu o Te Raukura is a form of cultural protection over Parliament and the surrounding ancestral sites. This comes as the anti-mandate protest Parliament enters its fourth week.

“Te Raukura contains the three feathers representing honour, peace, and goodwill – the same symbol used at Parihaka.”

Te Kahu o Te Raukura will stay as a form of cultural protection over their ancestral whenua – including Parliament. until the dispute is ended.

Moeahu says the iwi acknowledges the hurt and upset of the protestors and also the effect on local residents and businesses.

“This raruraru has gone on for too long and we urge the parties to find a way forward so we can begin the process of healing.”

Taranaki Whānui chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice says iwi leaders across the motu have joined the call for a peaceful outcome.

“There has been a lot of hurt and it’s time to find a way forward to unite the nation again,” he said.

While Pipitea Marae is closed to the public, last week protestors entered the marae without notice, serving police and the Māori wardens bogus trespass orders, causing concern for leaders.

“Some protestors have abused our tikanga, with attempts to serve bogus trespass notices on our marae,” Puketapu Dentice said

“As ahi kā and elected tribal leaders, we have the mandate to speak for our whenua, not others.”

Local iwi remain vigilant and are calling for a resolution by all parties involved in the protest action at Parliament

“We need to look to the future when we will be able to move freely and without fear of the sickness that Covid-19 has brought.

“Until then, we need to hang tough and respect our whenua, our moana, our marae, our raukura and each other.”