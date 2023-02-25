Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau ā Apanui to get political

Photo credit / Te Matatini Society Incorporated, Facebook

Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau ā Apanui will announce Rawiri Waititi's candidacy for the Waiariki electorate during their finals performance at Te Matatini, the Te Pāti Māori co-leader says.

"Te Matatini epitomises everything that our Pāti Māori movement stands for; mana motuhake, being proud to be Māori, believing in ourselves, and what better place to announce than at the most revered festival of Māoridom," said Waititi in a statement Saturday.

"Waiariki has long been the backbone of Te Pāti Māori. If it wasn’t for the Waiariki electorate having the courage and the confidence to elect me as their representative in the last election, our movement wouldn’t be where it is today and for that I will be eternally grateful.

"There is a lot more work to do, and in order for us to experience the full might of our power as Tangata Whenua, I am asking all Māori to follow in Waiariki's footsteps by voting Te Pāti Maori all the way; electorate and party vote.”

Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau ā Apanui is set to take the stage at midday on Saturday.