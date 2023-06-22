Te Karaka residents self-evacuating as rainfall brings flood fears

Residents in Te Karaka have been asked to self-evacuate as the Waipaoa River heads towards 7.5m and rain continues to fall.

Te Tai Rāwhiti Emergency Management Manager Ben Green says the Orange heavy rain warning is expected to be raised to Red this afternoon, with sustained rainfall expected across the entire region until noon Sunday.

“If you live by a river and you’re concerned, please make a decision to evacuate during daylight hours.

“Rivers are already very high in our region and could reach evacuation thresholds."

An alert issued to residents at around 1pm this afternoon said the Waipaoa River was at 7.3m, just 200mm lower than the evacuation level.

“The water table is also very high in our region and this extra rain over the weekend will cause surface flooding.

“Our roads are still fragile and we ask everyone to please take extra care and drive to the conditions.

“Please also watch for land movement on your property as we have already had reports of landslips around the city.”

Mr Green says river levels are being closely monitored and are updated every half an hour on Council’s website.

Check Tairāwhiti Civil Defence Facebook page for updates.