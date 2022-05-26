Te Kīngi Raiona cast revealed

Te Ao Māori News' own Piripi Taylor has landed one of the most famous roles in the upcoming Reo Māori version of Disney's The Lion King.

Taylor will provide the voice of Mufasa in the latest iconic film to be translated into te reo Māori. It will be the second time Taylor's voice will be featured in a Disney film, having previously starred as Mauī in the translated film of the same name.

The cast of the Lion King Reo Māori was unveiled today, with a star-studded list of Māori actors and entertainers on offer, as well as ones to watch for in the future.

Veteran stage and television actor Matu Ngaropo, who most recently has been treading the boards in Australia as George Washington in Hamilton, will voice the villainous Scar.

Rising star Mataara Stokes (Only in Aotearoa) is Simba, while singer and actor Arihia Cassidy will play Nala.

Ani-Piki Tuari (E Kore a Muri e Hokia, Harakore), Jase Te Patu (Miss Saigon, Jersey Boys and The Lion King) and Antonio Te Maioha (Shortland Street, Spartacus, Lost World, Hercules), will be the three hyenas, Shenzi, Banzai and Ed respectively.

Waka Huia producer Whatanui Flavell will play the Lion king's Hornbill herald, Zazu.

Young Simba will be voiced by Tuterangi Ruha, son of reo Māori music icon, Rob Ruha, while Te NūTube star Te Haakura Ihimaera-Manly is young Nala.

Justin Rogers (Shortland Street: The Musical) and Mātai Whetu Rae will team up as Simba's 'best friends', Timon and Pumbaa.

Ngāpari Moetara (Daddy's Girl, Waru) is Simba's mother, and Mufasa's wife Sarabi. And rounding out the cast is kaihaka Te Wehi Preston, who will play the wise baboon, Rafiki.

The film is due to be released in time for Matariki, in cinemas from June 23, before being released on Disney Plus.