Te Kohanga Reo trust adds two new board members

2021 Te Kohanga Reo National Trust board members.

The Kōhanga Reo National Trust is welcoming three people to the board after an election for new trustees was held.

Hoana McMillan, representing Waiariki/Tūwharetoa and Peggy Luke-Ngāheke representing Ikaroa, are new members, while Te Tai Rāwhiti representative Raniera Proctor has served on the board for the past five years, including the past two years as co-chair.

Raniera Proctoer

It is a reappointment for Proctor, who has served on the board for the last five years, and has been instrumental in moving the Kōhanga Reo Claim to the Waitangi Tribunal alleging treaty breaches concerning the Crown's treatment of Kōhanga Reo over the past three decades.

For the past two years he has served as co-chair alongside Dame Tariana Tūria. Joining Proctor is Peggy Luke-Ngaheke and Hoana McMillian as elected trustees for Ikaroa and Waiariki/Tūwharetoa respectively.

Peggy Luke-Ngheke

Peggy Luke-Ngaheke was instrumental in supporting the first language nest called Pukeatua at her mārae Waiwhetu. As a kuia in the kaupapa, she believes as the movement moves into its fourth decade, changes must be made to retain and grow our kaupapa.

Hoana McMillian

Hoana McMillian is a product of Te Kōhanga Reo o Rotokawa and now works as a lecturer at Waikato University.

Currently in the process of completing her PHD, her research centres on Te Kōhanga Reo and its positive impact on whānau. Her mother Leah has long been a pillar in her rohe and her children are all graduates of, or are attending kōhanga reo.

The trust says it looks forward to the new ideas, knowledge and strategic vision the new trustees will bring to advance the movement and further build upon its reputation across the nation and around the world.