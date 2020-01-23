Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa mural revitalising local history

Māori artists have come together as Whetu Collective to paint what is said to be the biggest mural in New Zealand portraying Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa that was once an abundant māra kai before Pākehā settled here.

The cluster of stars known as Matariki bringing these artists together. Over the last two weeks, Whetu Collective have been bringing the story of Te Kōpū Mānia o Kirikiriroa to life by painting a large-scale mural in the heart of Hamilton.

Te Haunui Tuna is another member of the Whetu Collective and he believes that Māori stories should be known to everyone.

Next month the Whetu Collective will finish their work here but the story will be told for many years to come.