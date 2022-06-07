Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate: "Stand up, speak up, know your worth"

Former Black Ferns player Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate has received a formal apology from New Zealand Rugby for the experiences leading to her "decline in hauora".

The Ngāti Porou and Cook Island hooker said in a statement on social media today she is on the mend and "enjoying my footy again with a free spirit.

"NZR thank you for engaging and acting; together we got there."

She paid tribute to her friends and whānau who have supported her over the past 6 months.

"It’s been emotional for all involved and I would like to thank my partner, whānau, advisors, teammates and friends for the guidance and awhi during this time."

NZR said in a statement it takes responsibility for the systemic failings that contributed to her publically revealing the mental pressures she suffered while on tour to Europe in 2021. As a result it has apologised to Ngata-Aerengamate and her whānau and is committing to helping her receive the support she requires in her continued recovery.

Her social media post triggered an independent review that found the concerns Ngata-Aerengamate raised were not isolated. The post included allegations that then-coach Glenn Moore had, amongst other things, told her she "didn't deserve to be in the team" and was "picked only to play the guitar".

Ngata-Aerengamate also acknowledged the review into the culture in the Black Ferns.

"The Black Ferns and women’s rugby will be so much better for it. That makes me happy."

"Yes, I had a mental breakdown in front of everyone," Ngata-Aerengamate wrote in December, following the Black Ferns northern tour in which they lost every test match.

Ngata-Aerengamate and Moore, who resigned after the release of the report, opted for a mediation process to address the concerns raised in the social media post.

"Tōku Mana Motuhake - Tū Ake, Kōrero Ake, Whakamana i a koe anō. Free to be Me - Stand up, Speak up, Know Your Worth."