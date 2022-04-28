Te Kura Reo ki Whirinaki making reo accessible

The people of Te Taitokerau have descended upon Hokianga for the annual Te Kura Reo ki Whirinaki.

Starting from humble beginnings to provide an outlet for those wanting to learn the language of the North, it has quickly become one of the go-to events for those interested in language revitalisation.

Language revitalisation is a hot topic in the North, with the Te Taumata Reo o Te Taitokerau being held online just last week, and organiser Hinewai Pomare says this week reinforces that drive for language retention.

"The reo at home here is thriving within the older generation but is slowly dying in our parents' generation. Our tamariki are growing up in the reo, so we are seeing a gap that needs to be filled."

"The hope is that the language will be spoken on our dusty roads, marae, taumata, and in our homes, so our children will be fed the language naturally."

Quinton Hita is responsible for teaching the language of every day, and he says this is one of those gaps that have been spoken about. He says sometimes the language being spoken gets a bit too deep.

Famous Ngāpuhi haka

"Kāti pea te tauparapara i ngā rīhi - stop with the rhetoric when you're washing the dishes. What I mean by that is that the rhetorical language of oratory is alive and well in karakia, in tauparapara, in this and that. But people aren't using everyday language, that's just being indulgent."

Apart from language, there are also customs and songs being taught this week, with Hēmi Taitin teaching the famed haka of the North, Ngāpuhi, a haka that has had many different versions. Hēmi says his job is to uphold the integrity of the haka.

"This is not about denying one or the other, no. We must be taught both versions. All the versions we have."

"We must remain steadfast to the reo of Ngāpuhi-nui-tonu."