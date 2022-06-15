Te Maire Martin back in Kiwi jersey against Mate Ma’a Tonga

The comeback of Te Maire Martin just gets better and better.
After a brain bleed forced him into early retirement in 2019, Martin’s amazing recovery saw his return to the NRL this year playing for the Brisbane Broncos.
Now he’ll represent the Kiwis at international test level against Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mount Smart stadium on June 25.
Both the Kiwi and Kiwi Ferns squads were announced today ahead of a June 25 double-header against the Tongan men’s and women’s teams.
Kiwi head coach Michael Maguire has picked Gold Coast Titans’ hooker Erin Clark (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi), the son of netball legend Temepara Bailey, to debut with the side.
Returning players include Sydney Roosters centre Joseph Manu and Melbourne Storm stars Jahrome Hughes, Brandon Smith, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and the Bromwich brothers, Jesse and Kenny.
Only one Warriors player has made the grade, winger Dallin Watene Zelezniak, a former Kiwi captain.
Nineteen women players have been selected for the Kiwi Ferns, captained by Krystal Rota (Te Arawa). Head coach Ricky Henry says the squad includes a mix of fresh talent and experienced internationals from both the NRLW and 2022 NZRL Sky Sport Women's Premiership.
Māori All-Stars front-rower Mya Hill-Moana got the call-up after her impressive 2021 NRLW Premiership win with the Roosters.
Seasoned Kiwi Fern Raecene McGregor also got a spot alongside her sister, Page McGregor and Madison Bartlett (Ngāti Porou) who both play for the Dragons.
Katelyn Vaha’akolo (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniapoto) also rejoins the Ferns.
Full Kiwis Squad
Nelson Asofa-Solomona
Jesse Bromwich
Kenneath Bromwich
Dylan brown*
Erin Clark*
James Fisher-Harris
Kieran Foran
Peta Hiku
Jahrome Hughes
Moses Leota*
Isaac Liu
Joseph Manu
Te Maire Martin
Ken Maumalo
Ronaldo Mulitalo*
Griffin Neame*
Briton Nikora
Marata Niukore*
Isaiah Papali’i
Jordan Rapana
Jordan Riki*
Brandon Smith
Scott Sorensen*
Joseph Tapine
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
Full Kiwi Ferns Squad
Amy Turner*
Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala
Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly
Charlotte Scanlan
Christyl Stowers
Georgia Hale
Hailee-Jay Maunsell*
Kararaina Wira-Kohu
Karli Hansen
Katelyn Vaha'akolo
Krystal Rota
Laishon Albert-Jones*
Maddison Bartlett
Mya Hill-Moana
Ngatokorua Arakua
Nita Maynard
Page McGregor*
Raecene McGregor
Roxy Murdoch-Masila*