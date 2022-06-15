Te Maire Martin back in Kiwi jersey against Mate Ma’a Tonga

The comeback of Te Maire Martin just gets better and better.

After a brain bleed forced him into early retirement in 2019, Martin’s amazing recovery saw his return to the NRL this year playing for the Brisbane Broncos.

Now he’ll represent the Kiwis at international test level against Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mount Smart stadium on June 25.

Both the Kiwi and Kiwi Ferns squads were announced today ahead of a June 25 double-header against the Tongan men’s and women’s teams.

Kiwi head coach Michael Maguire has picked Gold Coast Titans’ hooker Erin Clark (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi), the son of netball legend Temepara Bailey, to debut with the side.

Returning players include Sydney Roosters centre Joseph Manu and Melbourne Storm stars Jahrome Hughes, Brandon Smith, Nelson Asofa-Solomona and the Bromwich brothers, Jesse and Kenny.

Only one Warriors player has made the grade, winger Dallin Watene Zelezniak, a former Kiwi captain.

Nineteen women players have been selected for the Kiwi Ferns, captained by Krystal Rota (Te Arawa). Head coach Ricky Henry says the squad includes a mix of fresh talent and experienced internationals from both the NRLW and 2022 NZRL Sky Sport Women's Premiership.

Māori All-Stars front-rower Mya Hill-Moana got the call-up after her impressive 2021 NRLW Premiership win with the Roosters.

Seasoned Kiwi Fern Raecene McGregor also got a spot alongside her sister, Page McGregor and Madison Bartlett (Ngāti Porou) who both play for the Dragons.

Katelyn Vaha’akolo (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Maniapoto) also rejoins the Ferns.

Full Kiwis Squad

Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Jesse Bromwich

Kenneath Bromwich

Dylan brown*

Erin Clark*

James Fisher-Harris

Kieran Foran

Peta Hiku

Jahrome Hughes

Moses Leota*

Isaac Liu

Joseph Manu

Te Maire Martin

Ken Maumalo

Ronaldo Mulitalo*

Griffin Neame*

Briton Nikora

Marata Niukore*

Isaiah Papali’i

Jordan Rapana

Jordan Riki*

Brandon Smith

Scott Sorensen*

Joseph Tapine

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

Full Kiwi Ferns Squad

Amy Turner*

Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala

Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly

Charlotte Scanlan

Christyl Stowers

Georgia Hale

Hailee-Jay Maunsell*

Kararaina Wira-Kohu

Karli Hansen

Katelyn Vaha'akolo

Krystal Rota

Laishon Albert-Jones*

Maddison Bartlett

Mya Hill-Moana

Ngatokorua Arakua

Nita Maynard

Page McGregor*

Raecene McGregor

Roxy Murdoch-Masila*