Te Maire Martin: the most inspirational sports story of 2022

Te Maire Martin (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Waikato Tainui) is the most inspirational sports story of 2022.

After a brain bleed in 2019, he is now the lucky charm for the Brisbane Broncos with two starts for two wins.

Martin told Te Ao Toa that coming back from such a major injury and overcoming the associated fear involved "just baby steps to be honest" and 'starting it all again'.

"Every day you get the body back into it, it becomes second nature really.

"Get your confidence back, get a few whacks at training and you're away again."

"I won't lie, the first game back, was actually that trial against Wynnum (Manly Seagulls), I haven't been so nervous before."

"I was super nervous," Martin said.