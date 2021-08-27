Te Matatini Competition to go ahead in Tāmaki for now

Te Matatini executives remain committed to hosting the next Matatini national kapa haka competition in Auckland next year.

What was discussed was the actions and the planning for Te Matatini Herenga Waka, Herenga Tāngata ki roto o Tāmaki Mākaurau and the national board remains committed to continuing in Auckland, Te Matatini chairman Herewini Parata says.

A possible relocation has been a hot topic of discussion among many Māori kapa haka communities, with many taking to social media to share their views and some even suggesting Rotorua and or Hamilton as the possible alternative host cities.

“We are looking at alternatives but no other place [host region] has come forward at this time. We are in testing times with Covid-19 and the leadership from the government will determine where we will go,” Parata says.

The competition was already rescheduled for February 2022 in Auckland due to Covid-19. Parata says a contingency plan was also discussed with a number of options as to how the competition will take place if an outbreak was to happen during February 2022.