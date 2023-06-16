Te Matatini confirms 2025 festival venue

Te Matatini has confirmed New Plymouth will host the next national senior kapa haka festival.

The Te Matatini board visited the area today, hosted by the Te Kāhui Maunga rohe and Ngā iwi o Taranaki before confirming Pukekura/Bowl of Brooklands as the venue to host Te Matatini from February 25 to March 1.

Te Matatini chair Sir Selwyn Parata says the venue and city of Ngāmotu are perfect to host the festival.

"We have come, and we have listened to Te Kāhui Maunga, and as a board, Te Matatini is unanimous in its support that the world's largest kapa haka festival will be hosted at Pukekura, in Ngāmotu. Since bringing the mauri of Te Matatini to Rātana Pā, near Whanganui in April this year, and having been received by our hosts and walking through potential venues, we have been privileged to feel the spirit of the land and the spirit of the people."

Te Matatini was last held in the rohe, then known as Aotea, in 1994 at Te Hāwera.

Iwi collaboration

Te Kāhui Maunga spokesperson Rāwiri Tinirau is excited about the return of Te Matatini to the rohe.

"We look forward to bringing our Aotea, Kurahaupō and Tokomaru waka together, to ensure we manaaki our whanaunga and manuhiri under the watchful eye of our tupuna maunga."

Ngā Iwi o Taranaki representative Liana Poutu says the collaboration by iwi has been instrumental in supporting Te Matatini to come to this decision.

"Ngā Iwi o Taranaki is committed to supporting Te Kāhui Maunga to deliver a successful Te Matatini in 2025. Mau mai e Te Matatini, ko Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga, haere mai e Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Tupua, e rarau e Te Matatini, ko Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Wairua."

Since the festival's inception in 1972, Te Matatini has been held at 24 different venues across Aotearoa.